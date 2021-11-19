Lakers: Enes Kanter Takes a Massive Shot at LeBron James Over Shoes

This one looks like it could potentially get ugly.

The Lakers will head over to Boston today to take on the Celtics for the first time this season. There will always be a bit of fire anytime these two historic rivals match up, but there might be an extra spice on Friday night.

Celtics center Enes Kanter took to his Instagram on Thursday to take a shot at LeBron James. The Lakers star came under fire as Kanter continued his war on Nike. Kanter has been very outspoken against the shoe company and their alleged use of slave labor to produce their products.

Kanter had this to say about LeBron and Nike.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice. They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so. Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?

Kanter has previously gone after LeBron for his opinions on comments made by 76ers general manager Daryl Morey. Those comments referenced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

It will be interesting to see how the two approach each other on Friday night, especially if LeBron is back in the lineup. The Lakers star has been out for two weeks with an abdominal strain.