    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lakers: ESPN Pulls Game Against the Clippers From the Primetime Spot

    Don't look for the battle of LA on primetime ESPN.
    Author:

    Things have not gone as planned for both Los Angeles teams. The Clippers lost star Kawhi Leonard to ACL reconstruction surgery and the Lakers flat out have not performed. So it might not come as a surprise when it was announced that they had been pulled from ESPN's primetime broadcast tonight. 

    Instead, ESPN has adjusted to the Warriors versus the Suns game during the 7:00 p.m. PT slot. Those are currently the top two teams in the Western Conference, and the Lakers were supposed to be without LeBron James. 

    The Lakers carry a record of 12-11 while the Clippers are 11-11 to start the year. Both teams have struggled to get anything going especially with some big names out of the lineup. The Clips have had to rely heavily on Paul George without Kawhi available, and he's up near the top of the league in minutes played. 

    So rather than playing on primetime ESPN, the Lakers and Clippers will move over to Spectrum SportsNet. A sign of the time fo the Los Angeles teams so far this season. 

