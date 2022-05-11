Lakers: Expert Says This August Will Define the Rest of LeBron James' Career

It's an understatement to call this offseason a crucial one for the Lakers. They need to hire a new head coach, decide what to do with Russell Westbrook, and try to extend LeBron James' contract.

This August, LeBron is eligible for an extension and whether or not the 18-time All-Star decides to sign it will shape the twilight of his NBA career according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Windhorst explained on a recent appearance on First Take.

"But I think we're coming to a pinch point this season, I'm not sure everybody totally gets and that is that I believe it's the first week of August, LeBron is eligible to sign a contract extension. It only makes sense to me that the Lakers would come to him and offer it to him. That is a huge moment for basically the rest of LeBron's career and the short term of the Lakers. Whether they offer it to him, whether he accepts it, whether the coach that they hire, and the offseason moves that they make make him comfortable."

If LeBron doesn't sign the extension, he could choose to play out the final year of his current deal and become a free agent. If James opt According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has no plans to explore trading LeBron this coming season even if he doesn't sign the extension.

"If LeBron James ultimately decides against signing an extension with the Lakers in August, sources say Buss wouldn’t see his desire to play out the final season of his contract as a reason to consider trading him. Without an extension, James’ current deal will expire after next season (in which he’s owed $47.1 million)."

Windhorst has mentioned time and time again how much LeBron enjoys living in Los Angeles and playing for a premier franchise like the Lakers. In three months time, we'll find out how willing he is to stay in LA.