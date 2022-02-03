Lakers: First Look at the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Trophy

The NBA will be going with a new-look trophy to be presented to the All-Star Game MVP this year. It honors a late Lakers legend, featuring 24 stars with an 8-sided base to represent the jersey numbers worn by Kobe Bryant over his long, storied career.

The MVP trophy also has 4 levels to it, representing the 4 trophies that he took home following All-Star nods in his career. NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the trophy in February of 2020 shortly after the passing of Bryant.

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," said Silver. "He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

It's quite a trophy to look at, and one that any player in the All-Star Game will be motivated to play for.

The 2022 All-Star Game will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on February 20th. Lakers star LeBron James leads the Western Conference as team captain while Kevin Durant leads the East, even if he will not be playing.

Last year, Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy after scoring 35 points on a perfect shooting performance.