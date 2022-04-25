Skip to main content
Lakers: Former All-NBA Player Still Thinks LA Could’ve Made Playoff Run

Lakers: Former All-NBA Player Still Thinks LA Could’ve Made Playoff Run

If only the Lakers could have made it to the Play-In Tournement.

If only the Lakers could have made it to the Play-In Tournement.

The ending to the Laker's 2021-22 season will go down as one of the most disappointing seasons in Laker's history. However, some are still optimistic about this LA team and the potential they had. 

Former NBA player Tracy McGrady went on Shannon Sharpe's Podcast, Club Shay Shay, and talked about why things did not go how anyone expected them to for the Lakers. 

"Because you've got old players bro. Like, you went out and got these old guys. If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, I think they would’ve been a problem. That’s what they were built for, but you can't go and get these older guys and think, you know, they're going to play 30-something minutes or an 82-game season and think they're going to hold up.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In reality, having younger players out on the court when LeBron James or Anthony Davis need a break could have been helpful. However, the Lakers had Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard coming off the bench during crucial moments and it did not go in their favor. 

There are so many things that went wrong for the Lakers and not having younger athletes as support was definitely one of them. A perfect example is the Memphis Grizzlies. They have a powerful team of young dominant athletes who have all the energy in the world to run up and down the court. This is also a big reason why the Grizzlies are fighting it out in the playoffs while the Lakers did not make it that far. 

No matter what, it looks like the Lakers need to make some roster changes before the next season begins.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17978458
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Doubts that LeBron James Will Sign Extension with LA

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Snoop Dogg Defends the Play of Russell Westbrook

By Brenna White15 hours ago
USATSI_15360457_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: NFL Trying to Steal Christmas from NBA

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers 'Don't Care About Coaches' Says NBA Insider

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18048014_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Believes Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn On Trading Block

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_16192696_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Twitter Does It Again with Famous Art Mimicking Real Life

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_17871007_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson gives Raptors Rookie a Huge Compliment

By Brenna WhiteApr 24, 2022
USATSI_17936173
News

Lakers LeBron James Make a Promise to Fans and Himself

By Brenna WhiteApr 23, 2022