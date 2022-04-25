Lakers: Former All-NBA Player Still Thinks LA Could’ve Made Playoff Run

The ending to the Laker's 2021-22 season will go down as one of the most disappointing seasons in Laker's history. However, some are still optimistic about this LA team and the potential they had.

Former NBA player Tracy McGrady went on Shannon Sharpe's Podcast, Club Shay Shay, and talked about why things did not go how anyone expected them to for the Lakers.

"Because you've got old players bro. Like, you went out and got these old guys. If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, I think they would’ve been a problem. That’s what they were built for, but you can't go and get these older guys and think, you know, they're going to play 30-something minutes or an 82-game season and think they're going to hold up.”

In reality, having younger players out on the court when LeBron James or Anthony Davis need a break could have been helpful. However, the Lakers had Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard coming off the bench during crucial moments and it did not go in their favor.

There are so many things that went wrong for the Lakers and not having younger athletes as support was definitely one of them. A perfect example is the Memphis Grizzlies. They have a powerful team of young dominant athletes who have all the energy in the world to run up and down the court. This is also a big reason why the Grizzlies are fighting it out in the playoffs while the Lakers did not make it that far.

No matter what, it looks like the Lakers need to make some roster changes before the next season begins.