Lakers: Former LA Assistant Rumored As Potential Replacement for Frank Vogel

Quin Snyder could be a candidate to potentially replace Frank Vogel if the Lakers decide to make a chance this summer.

It's probably not fair, but there's a strong chance that the Lakers cut head coach Frank Vogel loose this summer. The Lakers season has been nothing short of miserable, but Vogel isn't all to blame. Roster construction and injuries, not just coaching, are significant factors in why this team has fallen far short of expectations. Either way, the reporting of The Athletic's Bill Oram and Sam Amick points to Vogel getting fired (barring a playoff miracle) after this season with just one year remaining on his contract. 

The reporting of Marc Stein reveals that current Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder could be a name the Lakers brass try to go out and get to replace Vogel this offseason.

Nabbing Snyder would be no small task for the Lakers front office. For one, Snyder is still under contract with Utah. Secondly, Stein also reported that the Jazz would like to keep the coach around with a contract extension.

They have good reason to keep Snyder around. As the head coach of the Jazz, Snyder has led Utah to five straight playoff appearances - soon to be six. He was also a Lakers assistant coach under Mike Brown for the 2011-2012 season. 

Now, if the new Utah Jazz braintrust, headed up by Danny Ainge, want to bring in their own head coach the Lakers might have a shot at roping in Snyder.

There's one condition that's even more paramount than Snyder's availability to be hired. Would LeBorn James sign off on the Lakers installing Snyder as the head coach? For better, or for worse, it's something that must be considered. 

James famously pushed for Tyronn Lue after Luke Walton was axed. The Lakers, to their credit, hired the coach the front office, not LeBron, preferred. 

LeBron might not respond kindly to the Lakers going against his wishes a second time in the wake of a catastrophic season. The championship he won with Vogel coaching is in the rearview mirror.

Buckle up Lakers fans. The head coaching rumors have just begun. 

