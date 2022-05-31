Skip to main content
Lakers: Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

Lakers: Former LA Head Coach Hired as Assistant by Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Luke Walton as an assistant coach.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Luke Walton as an assistant coach.

Since Phil Jackson retired in 2011, the Lakers have had seven head coaches. Including two-time champion Luke Walton. LA and Walton mutually parted aways after the 2019 season. Days after LA cut Walton loose, the Sacramento Kings hired him. He was fired 17 games into this past season, and now, is headed to coach in Cleveland.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was one of the first to report the news that Walton will serve as an assistant on J.B. Bickerstaff's staff next season.

In 2012, Bickerstaff served as the Lakers interim head coach after the abruptly fired Mike Brown just five games into the start of the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to head coaching stops in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Walton served as an assistant head coach on Steve Kerr's staff in Golden State. 

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18396643_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: New Dodgers Outfielder is a Massive Fan of the Purple and Gold

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_18042271_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Says LA is 'Adamant' About Not Releasing Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
USATSI_17452831_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Logo Earns Top Marks Across the Board in Recent Fan Survey

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_18391715_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Makes Powerful Tribute to Kobe in Sunday's Game Seven

By Eric EulauMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Fans Ruthlessly Jeer LeBron James During Champions League Final

By Staff WriterMay 30, 2022
USATSI_15513229_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric EulauMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Banking on Darvin Ham Fixing Russell Westbrook

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022
USATSI_10642093_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Bucks Superstar Gives Darvin Ham High Praise

By Brenna WhiteMay 29, 2022