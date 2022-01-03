Lakers: Former League Executive Thinks Lakers Should Not Trade Horton-Tucker

The Los Angeles Lakers have not performed up to expectations. Some considered the Lakers to be the frontrunners in the Western Conference after acquiring former league MVP Russell Westbrook this offseason.

They’ve looked anything but like the best team in the West. Los Angeles entered Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves as the eighth seed (18-19).

Due to the Lakers lack of trade assets, some believe they must jettison Talen Horton-Tucker for a proven player.

Former Nets Assistant GM Bobby Marks refuted the notion on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast with Brian Windhorst.

“I’m not [trading Talen Horton-Tucker]. Basically, where the Lakers are it’s like an ATM [machine] where it says ‘Insufficient Funds’. You basically have Horton-Tucker and all of these picks that are still owed. I think the earliest they can trade a first [round pick] is in 2027 so LeBron is likely not going to be on the roster by then.”

Marks’s larger point was that the Lakers need to have something build upon in the future. Talen Horton-Tucker could be a major factor in the post-Lebron Lakers era. It's important to note that Horton-Tucker’s contract is structured so that he cannot be traded until after January 15th.

Marks also commented on the Lakers inability to sign productive veterans within their remaining salary cap budget. Marks didn’t pull any punches. He emphasized the Lakers miscalculations in signing players like DeAndre Jordan and Rajon Rondo.

“When you go out and you put a roster like this together, when you do the Westbrook trade, you basically lose three players in that deal and a draft pick. You have to hit on your tax mid-level.”

Rondo has since been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine. The Lakers reportedly will waive Valentine’s partially guaranteed contract to address a more glaring need on their roster.

Entering Sunday, Jordan has not played since December 23rd.

The Lakers face an uphill battle this season.

According to Marks, Talen Horton-Tucker should continue to be part of the fight.