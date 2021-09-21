Lakers: Former NBA Player Kenyon Martin Talks About Guarding Kobe Bryant

Over the years many former NBA players have lauded the intensity of Kobe Bryant. Bryant's fierce intensity is the stuff of legends. Between the stories of his talking trash on the court, to him talking trash in multiple languages, to telling other players if they were wearing his shoes and not LeBron James' shoes, they'd get more buckets! There was never an easy night guarding the Black Mamba.

Kenyon Martin is no stranger to guarding him. As a forward, Martin faced off against Bryant many times. Recently Martin was on "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" and had this to say about guarding Bryant.

“It was a chess match with me and him. And that’s why over the years, I am like this is good, really good. Because most guys I can stop your A or B. He is going to go to C and D….Very competitive but it was fun at the same time. It was a mutual respect for one another, and his offensive ability and my ability to guard people.”

Martin of course was on the 2002 Nets who were swept by the Lakers. Martin lead the Nets in scoring during that series. Ultimately, having the best big man in the NBA in Shaquille O'Neal, and a young Kobe Bryant was way too much for the Nets to compete with. Martin was a capable power forward, but the Nets had no big man to even attempt to contain O'Neal in his prime.

Intentional or not, Martin's quote about it being a "chess match" calls back to Bryant's famous quote. "These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess." Looks like Martin was also playing chess with Bryant.

Martin at 6'9 had a three inch height advantage guarding Bryant, and Martin was notoriously quick for a power forward, so it would have made Bryant work hard. As Martin points out though, Bryant had a counter for every defensive move. When Bryant was on, it didn't matter who was guarding him. He was a bucket.