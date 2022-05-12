Skip to main content
Lakers: Former Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts Has Interviewed for LA Job

Terry Stotts is among the list of candidates who have formally interviewed for the Lakers head coaching job.

The Lakers have officially interviewed at least four candidates for their head coaching vacancy: former Golden State Warriors head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

On Saturday, longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Stotts is among the candidates who have met with the Lakers brass regarding the team's head coaching job.

"The Los Angeles Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for the franchise's coaching job on Friday, sources told ESPN"

Stotts most recently spent nine seasons at the helm of the Blazers. During Stotts' tenure, the Blazers qualified for the playoffs in eight-consecutive seasons including a trip to the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

During his end-of-season press conference, general manager Rob Pelinka stated that the Lakers head coaching search will be a "very methodical process" and that the goal is to have a new head coach in place in time for the NBA draft on June 23rd.

