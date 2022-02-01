Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses LA's Poor Free-Throw Shooting

The Lakers completed their Grammy road trip with a 2-4 record. Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis played a role, but LA’s free throw shooting woes is what really stood out in back-to-back losses in Charlotte and Atlanta to close out the trip. The Lakers shot just 63.6% from the charity stripe in the two games that were both lost in the final minute. Head coach Frank Vogel gave his perspective on LA’s lackluster free-throw shooting after the 129-121 loss in Atlanta.

“ It’s just part of the game. They’re going to be nights where guys miss free throws. They [Atlanta] missed eleven also. They just got ten more than we did. Nine in the fourth. You need every point, it’s disappointing.”

To Vogel's point, Los Angeles only had four free-throw attempts in the fourth. Atlanta got to the line 34 times in the game and hit all four of their free-throws in the final thirty seconds to put the game on ice.

Every point is crucial when you’re a team like the Lakers fighting for their playoff lives. Vogel’s Lakers rank 28th in free-throwing shooting (73.5%) this year. That number unfortunately continues to gain relevancy after each close loss.

Vogel’s squad is 24-27 and 9th in the Western Conference standings. They now have their lowest winning percentage on the season (.471) after stumbling through their east coast swing.

Vogel was encouraged by the Lakers effort on Sunday in Atlanta, but also noted that each possession of each game is of the upmost importance.

“We need every possession. I thought our guys were very, very engaged this afternoon. It’s the last day of the trip, lot of times you see guys come out and have a dud of a performance. That was not the case for these guys tonight, they brought it. Built an 11-point lead against one of the hottest teams in the league. The number two offense in the league, just a few plays short of getting a w.”

The Lakers are back home for a Wednesday night tilt against the Damin Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers.