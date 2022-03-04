Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints At Removing Russell Westbrook From the Starting Lineup

Russell Westbrook has had a rough season with the Lakers. There is no denying that. And even though his game against the Clippers on Thursday night offered slight improvements, he still isn't living up to the $44 million they are paying him this year.

In the previous two games, Russ shot 10-for-32 from the field and combined for just 28 points. That's sort of been the theme of the season for him. The Lakers can't seem to find a role for him, and a change could be coming.

Frank Vogel was asked after the loss if the idea of bringing Westbrook off of the bench was on the table. And interestingly enough, it wasn't something that he shot down.

"We've talked about everything, yes."

Russ had spoken before Vogel about his role this year and how difficult it has been to adjust. But at this point in the season, it's very concerning that he has yet to find his place on the roster.

“My role and what I’m doing has changed every single night. So I’m just trying to figure that out as I’m playing and to be able to benefit and help my team."

The Lakers have to at least be considering Russ as their sixth man at this point. His defense has been atrocious, but that normally is balanced out by his lethal offensive output. But he's missing that this year as well, which is killing this team.

Reports this week suggested that there is a mutual interest in the Lakers and Russ parting ways this upcoming offseason. Bringing him in off of the bench could seal that fate for him.