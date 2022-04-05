Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel On What 'Sucks' About LA's Season

Frank Vogel explained what has been one of the most frustrating things about this team as of late.

The Lakers played a solid 36 minutes of basketball against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Only problem is, a game is 48 minutes long. 

LA entered the fourth quarter trailing by a single point. By the four and a half minute mark, they were trailing by double digits. They wound up losing 129-118. 

It was yet another moral victory for a Lakers team that is 2-10 in it's last 12 games and essentially out of the playoff picture. 

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel commented on continually having to address his team after frustrating losses. 

“It sucks. Sucks telling these guys after every game, ‘I’m proud of you. Good effort. We lost.’”

In each of the Lakers last two games, they've kept it close. Only to let it slip away at the end. 

Perhaps Anthony Davis put it best.

“It’s always the last five minutes that kinda hurt us."

On Friday against the Pelicans, the Lakers held a five point lead with five minutes to go. They ended up losing by three in a game that they desperately needed to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. 

After the Denver loss, Russell Westbrook talked about the Lakers inability to close games this year.

“We didn’t get a chance to close it the way we wanted to, and it’s a tough one. You can live with it if you leave it on the floor, and I feel like guys played hard and gave their best effort and we can live with that.”

The Lakers keep playing hard and they just keep losing.

For the lack of a better word, it just sucks. 

