Lakers Frank Vogel Praises LeBron James on His Effort After Blowout Win vs. Portland

Frank Vogel continues to be amazed by not only the efforts but the energy that LeBron James brings to the game of basketball.

On New Year's Eve, the Lakers faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers and won in style. L.A. gained all the momentum they have been missing and ended 2021 with a victory of 139-to-106. Not only that, but this matchup was just another opportunity for LeBron James to break some more records after his 37th birthday. James scored a season-high of 43 points, with 14 rebounds, and 4 assists within only 29 minutes of playing time.

A night like that is a big reason why he is labeled as "King James." At 37 years old he is still breaking records and carrying his team to victory. At halftime, James was already at 27 points with 10 rebounds and many began to applaud the 4x MVP for his incredible efforts.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel also praised James for not only his effort but his energy throughout this season.

"I would say there are two ways to separate that type of energy. One being he exemplifies going out and play until exhaustion," said Vogel. "You know what I mean? Like, 'hey you're going play probably the first eight minutes of the game, come out around the four-minute mark,' but he plays so hard. He plays so hard that he gets to exhaustion... he's like 'hey I need a sub.' Like that's how we want our group to play. That's how everybody should play the game. You know? Play the game to exhaustion. He's showing that."

No one can deny that LeBron James is a crucial player to have on any team. His drive and dedication not only help him perfect his craft but shows his teammates just how much he cares. James is just as much of a teammate as he is an example of what to strive for as a player.

Vogel talked more about what it is like to have him play for the Lakers, especially because of the constant criticism L.A. has faced

"His energy in film sessions and all of our work away from the game is like the mental energy that he brings to our team and the positivity. There is so much noise around our team and negativity. He doesn't allow that to filter into our group. We remain focused on the work and building the habits that we need to do. Having a figure-it-out type of mindset. His mental energy in our film sessions and practices is another great way that he has been leading us."

L.A. found their rhythm and used it to their advantage. A massive and much-needed win to start the year. Now the Lakers will be back at their newly branded Arena on Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time this season.