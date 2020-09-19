Lakers Frank Vogel Says LeBron James 'Should Be Good To Go' For Game 2 After Tweaking Ankle

At the top of the second quarter of Game 1 of the Lakers' Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, LeBron James rolled his left ankle after driving to the basket and inadvertently stepping on Jerami Grant's foot.

James remained on his hands and knees for a few moments after the play, but returned to help lead the Lakers to a 126-114 win.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he didn't know James' official status ahead of Sunday's Game 2, but added that he expects him to play.

"He rolled it but he shook it off very quickly and he should be good to go for tomorrow," Vogel said in a videoconference Saturday.

The injury didn't hamper James much.

Less than a minute after James suffered the rolled ankle, Alex Caruso threw him a pass as he drove to the basket for a two-handed jam.

"I saw him go down and kind of wince, but I think I can tell when he's actually hurt or maybe tweaks [something] a little bit, just a normal banging or nick that you get just playing," Caruso said. "I saw him tying his shoe and figured he was going to be all right."

James went on to finish with 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds.