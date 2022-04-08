Lakers: Front Office Plans to Waive Veteran Forward Trevor Ariza This Week

The Lakers were a historically old team this season. Signing well-seasoned veterans was an interesting strategy that did not pan out. At all. Apparently, the Lakers aren't going to wait until the offseason to get a little bit younger.

Shams Charania of the The Athletic reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Lakers are planning on waiving Trevor Ariza.

Presumably, the Lakers will convert a G-League player to a two-way contract and give that a player some on-court time in the Lakers finals game of the season agains the Denver Nuggets.

This season, the 36-year-old Ariza has played in 24 games. He's averaging 19.3 minutes per game, but has played in just two games since March 1st.

It's a sign of the times for an ancient team that was mathematically eliminated from qualifying for the play-in tournament after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

At the very least, a young player should get a shot at some NBA playing time.