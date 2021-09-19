Lakers Fun: Anthony Davis Got Hitched This Weekend

September 19, 2021
Lakers Fun: Anthony Davis Got Married This Weekend

Videos and photos of the wedding were captured.

On Saturday, a viral video of Anthony Davis hilariously serenading his partner came up and the Internet went crazy.

Soon after, it became known that Anthony Davis was having his wedding to his longtime partner, Marlen P. Here is Davis singing and dancing with his bride at his wedding, courtesy of former teammate Tim Frazier.

Teammates, both former and current posed for pictures throughout the wedding. Here is former teammate Jared Dudley with Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

Westbrook and James carpooling together to the wedding? Yep..that happened.

Even the Brow’s old college coach, John Calipari, seemed to be enjoying himself as he tweeted several pictures at his wedding. Calipari with former teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

15-time Grammy winner Adele was seen at the wedding too. She is said to be dating Davis and James' super-agent Rich Paul.

With the season weeks away from starting, it is nice to see that Davis and many of his old and current teammates showed up to support him taking the next step in his life. Hopefully this bodes well for the team’s chemistry this upcoming season.

