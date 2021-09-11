Lakers Fun: It’s That Time of the Year...NBA 2K22 is Out.

Take a look at all the 2K player ratings for the Lakers.

The Lakers likely won’t be having team bonding events with video games like younger teams, but that likely won’t have much of an effect on the popularity of the team, especially when we’re talking about the NBA 2K series.

NBA 2K22 dropped yesterday, September 10, and as always, the buzz of reactions from players or fans about certain player ratings were running wild on the Internet, mostly ones that felt slighted.

As expected, the Lakers start the 2K season as one of the top teams in the league, ratings wise.

Lakers Player Rating LeBron James 96 Anthony Davis 93 Russell Westbrook 86 Kendrick Nunn 78 Carmelo Anthony 78 Dwight Howard 78 Rajon Rondo 76 Malik Monk 76 Talen Horton-Tucker 76 DeAndre Jordan 76 Wayne Ellington 75 Trevor Ariza 74 Kent Bazemore 74

James remains tied for the highest currently ranked players with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. 16 current players rank over 90. The Brooklyn trio of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are the only team with three of those sixteen players—96, 94, 91 respectively.

2K22 comes in four different editions: the Standard, the NBA 75th Anniversary, Cross-Gen, and the WNBA 25th Anniversary editions. As always, expect the popularity of the game to soar this opening weekend, especially with no NBA basketball going on right now.