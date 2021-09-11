Lakers Fun: It’s That Time of the Year. NBA 2K22 is Out.
The Lakers likely won’t be having team bonding events with video games like younger teams, but that likely won’t have much of an effect on the popularity of the team, especially when we’re talking about the NBA 2K series.
NBA 2K22 dropped yesterday, September 10, and as always, the buzz of reactions from players or fans about certain player ratings were running wild on the Internet, mostly ones that felt slighted.
As expected, the Lakers start the 2K season as one of the top teams in the league, ratings wise.
|Lakers Player
|Rating
LeBron James
96
Anthony Davis
93
Russell Westbrook
86
Kendrick Nunn
78
Carmelo Anthony
78
Dwight Howard
78
Rajon Rondo
76
Malik Monk
76
Talen Horton-Tucker
76
DeAndre Jordan
76
Wayne Ellington
75
Trevor Ariza
74
Kent Bazemore
74
James remains tied for the highest currently ranked players with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. 16 current players rank over 90. The Brooklyn trio of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are the only team with three of those sixteen players—96, 94, 91 respectively.
2K22 comes in four different editions: the Standard, the NBA 75th Anniversary, Cross-Gen, and the WNBA 25th Anniversary editions. As always, expect the popularity of the game to soar this opening weekend, especially with no NBA basketball going on right now.