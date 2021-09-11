September 11, 2021
Lakers Fun: It’s That Time of the Year. NBA 2K22 is Out.

Take a look at all the 2K player ratings for the Lakers.
Take a look at all the 2K player ratings for the Lakers.

The Lakers likely won’t be having team bonding events with video games like younger teams, but that likely won’t have much of an effect on the popularity of the team, especially when we’re talking about the NBA 2K series.

NBA 2K22 dropped yesterday, September 10, and as always, the buzz of reactions from players or fans about certain player ratings were running wild on the Internet, mostly ones that felt slighted.

As expected, the Lakers start the 2K season as one of the top teams in the league, ratings wise.

Lakers PlayerRating

LeBron James

96

Anthony Davis

93

Russell Westbrook

86

Kendrick Nunn

78

Carmelo Anthony

78

Dwight Howard

78

Rajon Rondo

76

Malik Monk

76

Talen Horton-Tucker

76

DeAndre Jordan

76

Wayne Ellington

75

Trevor Ariza

74

Kent Bazemore

74

James remains tied for the highest currently ranked players with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. 16 current players rank over 90. The Brooklyn trio of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are the only team with three of those sixteen players—96, 94, 91 respectively.

2K22 comes in four different editions: the Standard, the NBA 75th Anniversary, Cross-Gen, and the WNBA 25th Anniversary editions. As always, expect the popularity of the game to soar this opening weekend, especially with no NBA basketball going on right now.

