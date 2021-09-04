Lakers Fun: LeBron James Dissed on Unpublished Track on Kanye West’s Album ‘Donda’

Kanye West seemed to attack James in a tract that was never released by West.

Drake and Kanye West recently released their long-anticipated albums to the public. Both rappers took shots at each other throughout their albums and directly via social media. There has been an ongoing feud between the two rappers and Drake seemed to take it up a notch this morning. On Sirius XM, Sound 42 guest DJ mix, Drake dropped a deleted track from West’s Donda titled ‘Life of the Party.’

In the unreleased track, ‘Life of the Party’, Drake is not the only one on the track to be attacked by West. The 21 Grammy winner for sure seems to take subtle shots at James in regards to where James sent his son, Bronny, to high school.

"I can’t stand it when there’s talks about putting the kids back in Sierra Canyon when daddy got his own school."

James famously set up a public high school back in his home city of Akron, I Promise, before he left for the Lakers in Los Angeles back in 2018. The high school currently serves over 1,400 at-risk students, ranging from elementary school to high school.

Sierra Canyon is the renowned private high school that James sends Bronny to in Los Angeles. Many celebrities are alumni from Sierra Canyon, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Scotty Pippen’s son, and Jamie Fox’s daughter.

West seems to be taking shots at James, perhaps because the four-time champion has publicly posted a lot of support with rapper Drake.

Here is Bron yesterday vibing to Drake’s new track ‘Having Our Way’ while on vacation in Italy.

Who knows if James will comment, or if he’ll just take it out on the Donda rapper’s beloved team, Chicago Bulls. The two teams meet at Staples Center November 15.