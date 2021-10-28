Lakers Game Recap: Biggest Moments from LA's Rollercoaster Loss to The OKC Thunder

It was another mixed performance for the Lakers on Wednesday night, as a 26-point lead in the first half turned into a nail-biter on the road against the OKC Thunder.

What should have been an easy win against a winless team quickly turned to disaster as the Lakers seemingly stopped trying against a team they underestimated, and they paid the price. A 122-115 loss on the road is not what this team expected to leave Oklahoma City with, but let's take a look at how it all played out.

Things got off to an excellent start for LA, as the Lakers took a commanding lead early in the first.

One of the best players for the Lakers tonight, Malik Monk helped build the lead in the first quarter with this monstrous dunk over Josh Giddey.

Russell Westbrook was the team's main facilitator today, and he did his best to get everyone involved in the first half, including this beautiful pass for the alley opp to Dwight Howard.

Things started to go downhill from there, however, as the Thunder started to heat up with the lack of defensive pressure by the Lakers.

Even with their third quarter struggles, the Lakers were still poised to enter the final frame with the lead – that is until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit this ridiculous shot to end the quarter.

And finally, the biggest takeaway on a night the Lakers will quickly try to forget.

The Lakers will look to get back on track as they head home for a matchup with the Caveliers on Friday night.