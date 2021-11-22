Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Blasts Isaiah Stewart For Going After LeBron James

    Arenas didn't hold back in his hilarious rant on social media.
    Author:

    Things got very wild between the Lakers and Pistons on Sunday night. A few minutes into the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got tangled up and that sparked off a brawl. 

    James appeared to elbow Stewart in the face and that set him off. The Pistons center went crazy and started to come after several Lakers players very aggressively, pushing his own coaches and teammates out of the way. 

    If you somehow haven't seen it already, it's worth a watch. 

    Read More

     Obviously, LeBron is always going to take the heat in a scenario like this. That comes with being one of the best players in NBA history. But not everyone was happy with the way Stewart responded. You can include Gilbert Arenas in that, and he went on a long rant about the skirmish. 

    Arenas talked about the rules of fighting in the NBA, and noted that you never come after LeBron James or Kevin Durant. He also noted that you don't get to act tough against Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, for whatever reason. 

    And finally, Arenas noted that only Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo are allowed to fight, and gave him some advice on how he can look tough. It's some good advice from the former NBA guard. 

    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Blasts Isaiah Stewart For Going After LeBron James

    45 seconds ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Most Intense ‘Fights’ on the Court

    4 hours ago
    westbrook-media
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out He Got a Technical Foul

    14 hours ago
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers vs Pistons: Full Game Highlights of Win in Detroit

    16 hours ago
    rebound
    News

    Lakers: Three Observations from the Intense Pistons Matchup

    17 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

    18 hours ago
    phil-jackson
    News

    Lakers Sasha Vujacic Reminisces of the Time with Phil Jackson

    21 hours ago
    kobe-pau-
    News

    Lakers Pau Gasol Spends Time with Kobe Bryant’s’ Daughters

    22 hours ago