Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Reveals What Their Top Offseason Priorities Were

After a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season where the Lakers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers front office went to work in the offseason to revamp the Lakers roster.

Per Allen Sliwa, (for ESPN Los Angeles) GM Rob Pelinka had a checklist of the Lakers top priorities for their offseason acquisitions.

First priority was to add a playmaker, or playmakers. It really doesn't get any better than mister triple-double himself, Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has averaged over 10 assists per game in five of the last six seasons, with the only exception being his short tenure in Houston. To round this out, Pelinka went with old friend Rajon Rondo. Rondo is not likely to see a lot of playing time, but he will be a veteran presence to help almost be a player-coach.

To add to their outside shooting, Pelinka and company acquired Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, and future hall of famer Carmelo Anthony. The first three all averaged well above a 35% for last year, and Anthony actually ticked up his average last year and shot above 40% from outside.

Lastly, the Lakers front office revisited the tried and true method of 'the two towers' and signed Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. Both Jordan and Howard are certainly on the latter side of their careers, but both can still offer valuable minutes to take the load off Anthony Davis.

Last season the acquisition of Montrezl Harrell was an attempt to get some hot scoring off the bench, but the 6'7 Harrell just didn't appear to fit the blueprint for the Lakers. Going with two seven-footers has historically lead the Lakers to championship success.

For his offseason acquisitions, it appears Rob Pelinka met his entire checklist.