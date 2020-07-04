Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss Makes Argument For Why Washington Redskins Should Change Their Name

Lakers' governor Jeanie Buss thinks the Washington Redskins should change their name.

She tweeted Thursday that changing the team's name will not affect its legacy.

"The argument I’ve heard is 'if we change the team name we lose our history.'" Buss wrote. "My reply: it’s HUMAN BEINGS who created the memories and won the games, NOT a LOGO. A change in name will not alter what Art Monk, Dexter Manley, Darrell Green, Doug Williams, etc. means to the fans."

Monk, Manley, Green and Williams were members of Washington's 1987 Super Bowl championship team.

The owner of the Redskins, Dan Snyder, has long shown resistance to changing the team's team, telling USA Today in 2013, "We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

But Snyder is now under pressure after investment firms and shareholders of Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo asked the companies to disassociate with the Redskins unless the controversial name is dropped, according to Adweek.

The Redskins released a statement Friday saying they will conduct a review.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."