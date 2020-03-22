AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers Guard Alex Caruso’s Popularity Continues With Apparel

Jill Painter Lopez

Alex Caruso is a fan favorite who regularly gets "MVP" chants and loud cheers from sold-out crowds at Staples Center. 

While fans undoubtedly miss watching his no-look passes, outside shots and high-flying alley oops, they can still have a little part of the "Carushow" during the league's hiatus.

Caruso recently announced on his social media that his apparel is available online again. The apparel depicts Caruso, wearing his No. 4 Lakers jersey, in midair as he’s about to go up for a dunk with the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background. 

Caruso’s story has resonated with Lakers fans. 

He turned a two-way contract in 2017 into a two-year, $5.5 million deal in July. 

Caruso’s Twitter bio includes this message: “Never stress what’s out of your control.”

It’s an important message, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the Lakers tested positive for the virus Thursday and all of the players are under a 14-day quarantine. 

On Saturday, Caruso let his fans know he has started playing the video game “Call of Duty” during his downtime.  He tweeted, “Just got my first W in War Zone.. carry on.”  

Caruso is averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 assists and one steals in 58 games for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanessa Bryant Shares Beautiful Fan Tattoo of Kobe and Gianna

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with seven other people.

Melissa Rohlin

Former Laker Derek Fisher Urges People to Stay Connected

The five-time NBA champion and LA Sparks coach uses Instagram video to inspire people to reach out to friends, families and neighbors during this trying time.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Donates Money To Flint YMCA To Serve Food To Seniors

The Lakers forward is helping his home state of Michigan serve the elderly with 550 meals each week during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee's Sister Says He Doesn't Have COVID-19

The Lakers said Thursday that two players have tested positive for the virus.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Does First-Ever Instagram Live Video During Quarantine, Giving Fans An Inside Look

James discusses various topics and gives a look at what life is like in the James' household.

Melissa Rohlin

Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19 And Are Under Quarantine

The Lakers decided to get tested Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Shares Details About Heroes Meeting Kobe Bryant

In 2015, three young Americans men helped foil a terrorist attack in Europe. They then got to meet Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Talks Quarantine, Jokes He’s A Tom Hanks Lookalike In 'Cast Away'

Most of the Lakers got tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and the players are now on 14-day isolation.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant’s Favorite Restaurant Open For Takeout During COVID-19 Pandemic

El Camino Real Mexican restaurant in Fullerton was a place Kobe Bryant frequented and fans can still order takeout, and Mamba’s favorite meal, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA And Turner Sports Announce League Pass Is Free Through April 22

All games before the NBA suspended its season from the 2019-2020 season will be free through April 22

Melissa Rohlin