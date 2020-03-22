Lakers Guard Alex Caruso’s Popularity Continues With Apparel

Alex Caruso is a fan favorite who regularly gets "MVP" chants and loud cheers from sold-out crowds at Staples Center.

While fans undoubtedly miss watching his no-look passes, outside shots and high-flying alley oops, they can still have a little part of the "Carushow" during the league's hiatus.

Caruso recently announced on his social media that his apparel is available online again. The apparel depicts Caruso, wearing his No. 4 Lakers jersey, in midair as he’s about to go up for a dunk with the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background.

Caruso’s story has resonated with Lakers fans.

He turned a two-way contract in 2017 into a two-year, $5.5 million deal in July.

Caruso’s Twitter bio includes this message: “Never stress what’s out of your control.”

It’s an important message, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the Lakers tested positive for the virus Thursday and all of the players are under a 14-day quarantine.

On Saturday, Caruso let his fans know he has started playing the video game “Call of Duty” during his downtime. He tweeted, “Just got my first W in War Zone.. carry on.”

Caruso is averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 assists and one steals in 58 games for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.