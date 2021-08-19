Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook Has Simple Response for 'Aging' Critics

The Lakers are filled will some of the most athletic players in league history. Russell Westbrook knows it.

Lebron James is 36 years old, Carmelo Anthony is 37 years old, Trevor Ariza is 36 years old, Dwight Howard is 35 years old and Russell Brook and Kent Bazemore have graced this Earth for 32 years.

Some fans would call that an old group of players. Some fans would call that an experienced group of players.

It really depends on who you ask, but it sounds like Russell Westbrook has been getting his social media updates on the regular and has a simple response:

Russell Westbrook responds to criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers being too old: "We got team full of nice, experienced vets that's gone kick these young motherf*cking asses." (via Straight From the Hart Podcast)

The last championship team with this many veterans that made valuable contributions is probably the Miami Heat, but their oldest player was Gary Payton followed quickly by Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning.

Time will tell if Westbrook's prediction comes true. There's definitely going to be a lot of stargazing from the fans, so let's hope these basketball legends can take advantage of the stargazing from their opponents.