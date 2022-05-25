Skip to main content
Lakers Have 'No Intention' of Trading First Rounder in a Russell Westbrook Deal

Lakers Have 'No Intention' of Trading First Rounder in a Russell Westbrook Deal

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the Lakers have zero plans on including premium draft compensation in a potential Russell Westbrook deal.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the Lakers have zero plans on including premium draft compensation in a potential Russell Westbrook deal.

It's becoming more and more apparent that Russell Westbrook will be on the Lakers at the start of next season. Last week, a report by The LA Times Dan Woike indicated that some NBA executives have "no clarity" on what the Lakers are going to do with the misplaced former league MVP.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic's Jovan Buha, provided some clarity. The Lakers beat reporter stated that at the moment, the front office isn't entertaining any potential Westbrook deals that include any of their remaining first-round picks (2027 & 2029).

"As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meaning, a Russell Westbrook trade won't be coalescing any time soon since, as Buha also reported, at least one first-round pick has been the initial ask for potentially interested teams.

"Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Westbrook’s massive expiring contract, according to league sources. Rival teams know how much of a public trainwreck last season was for the Lakers, and they’re not looking to do Los Angeles any favors by helping them off of Westbrook’s contract."

It seems like the Lakers executives are holding out hope that a new head coach can help get the most out of Westbrook and miraculously morph the Lakers from NBA laughing stock to NBA contender this coming season. 

That wouldn't preclude the Lakers from re-engaging in Westbrook trade talks closer to next winter's NBA trade deadline. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_6085122_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Roasts LA Over Head Coaching Candidates

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17173273_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Zach Lavine Addresses LA Rumors and LaVar Ball's Comments

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_7861361_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Guard Makes His Pitch to Rejoin Team This Summer

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_18149704_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Sounds Off On Lack Of 'Accountability' This Past Season

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_13837739_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Haven't Fully Ruled Out Doc Rivers Becoming Available

By Eric EulauMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18061512_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Led LA in an Important Stat This Season

By Eric EulauMay 23, 2022
USATSI_11806610_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Woj Says Charlotte Job is 'Certainly' Going to Compete with LA Vacancy

By Eric EulauMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17139344_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: Woman Files for Legal Protection from Rajon Rondo

By Staff WriterMay 22, 2022