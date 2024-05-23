Lakers Head Coaching Search Just Got Tougher Following East Team's Big Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search just got a little tougher as the Cleveland Cavaliers have elected to fire their head coach, JB Bickerstaff. There was speculation that Bickerstaff would be let go following an early playoff exit for Cleveland but with him now gone, the competition pool just got larger for Los Angeles. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on X.
Like the Lakers, Cleveland is looking for a head coach to help the team compete right now, which could take some potential candidates away. One name that has already been mentioned for Cleveland is Golden State Warriors assistant coach, Kenny Atkinson, who has been linked to the Lakers this offseason.
With another suitor on the market, Los Angeles may need to fast-track their own search. They have been taking their time in finding the next coach but there are only so many strong candidates available still.
Former NBA player and podcaster JJ Redick seems to be the leading man in the race, with Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego remaining as options. For Los Angeles, this hire needs to be about both winning now and the future. Star LeBron James isn't going to be on the team forever and with his retirement coming down the line, the organization has to think about the post-James era.
