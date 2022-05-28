Lakers Hire Darvin Ham as Their Next Head Coach

The Lakers have been keeping everyone on the edge of their seats with the coaching decision. After letting go on Frank Vogel, it very much seemed like they were going to draw out the process. They had to be thorough after what transpired this past season.

But the latest report from Woj says that the Lakers have come to a decision. They are hiring Darvin Ham to become their next coach. Ham is coming from the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was an assistant for a very good team.

Ham beat out a number of very good candidates to reportedly receive a 4-year deal from the Lakers. That includes former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Ham's first coaching job in the NBA came with the Lakers. During the 2011-2013 Phil Jackson years, Ham was an assistant coach. Hame got to work with Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol, and Kobe Bryant in those years. But he did win a championship with the Bucks last year, and he very much impressed this Lakers' front office.

Per Woj, the Lakers are still expected to add in coaches that have head coach experience for Ham. They're just getting started.