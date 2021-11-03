Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: How Carmelo Anthony is Fitting in Perfectly With LA, Could Melo win 6th Man of the Year Award?

    The veteran is already receiving praise around the league.
    Author:

    Carmelo Anthony's days as a franchise player have long since passed, but the 10-time All-Star has successfully reinvented himself into one of the game's better bench players. 

    In his nineteenth season, Anthony is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game with the Lakers, but it's the manner in which he's getting his numbers that has impressed. Melo has always been a walking bucket, but with Portland and now LA, he's proven that he can still be a key contributor without being the focal point of the offense. 

    The former scoring champion has been exceptional from beyond the arc through the Lakers' first 7 games this season where he's shooting 52.2% on 6.6 attempts per game and leads the league with 20 made catch-and-shoot threes. We discuss how Carmelo Anthony has adapted his game with the Lakers and why he'll end up being worth much more than his $2.6 million contract. Plus, Could Carmelo Anthony win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award?

    Read More

    WATCH

    Have you subscribed to the Lakers 24/8 YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest LakeShow news, rumors, live streams, and more! "24 hours a day, 8 days a week."

    USATSI_17071614_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: How Carmelo Anthony is Fitting in Perfectly With LA, Could Melo win 6th Man of the Year Award?

    2 minutes ago
    lakers-rockets
    News

    Lakers: Terrible Officiating Mistake Almost Costs Los Angeles a Win

    2 hours ago
    kobe-jerrywest
    News

    Lakers: Kobe Bryant Made His Debut 25 Years Ago Today

    2 hours ago
    lebron-ad-westbrook
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis Are Praised by Frank Vogel

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17071676
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Reflects On A Close Game Against the Rockets

    5 hours ago
    lebronruss
    News

    Lakers: How LA Won An Unnecessary Nail-Biter Against The Rockets

    6 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Back in the Lineup On Tuesday Night Against the Rockets

    17 hours ago
    dwight-howard
    News

    Health Update On Dwight Howard Ahead Of Tonight's Lakers-Rockets Rematch

    17 hours ago