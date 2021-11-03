Lakers: How Carmelo Anthony is Fitting in Perfectly With LA, Could Melo win 6th Man of the Year Award?

Carmelo Anthony's days as a franchise player have long since passed, but the 10-time All-Star has successfully reinvented himself into one of the game's better bench players.

In his nineteenth season, Anthony is averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game with the Lakers, but it's the manner in which he's getting his numbers that has impressed. Melo has always been a walking bucket, but with Portland and now LA, he's proven that he can still be a key contributor without being the focal point of the offense.

The former scoring champion has been exceptional from beyond the arc through the Lakers' first 7 games this season where he's shooting 52.2% on 6.6 attempts per game and leads the league with 20 made catch-and-shoot threes. We discuss how Carmelo Anthony has adapted his game with the Lakers and why he'll end up being worth much more than his $2.6 million contract. Plus, Could Carmelo Anthony win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award?

WATCH

