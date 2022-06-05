Lakers: How LA Can Get the Most Out of Russell Westbrook Next Year

As of right now, it looks like Russell Westbrook will still be in the starting lineup for LA next season. Now, even though that may concern some fans, keeping him on the roster could actually benefit the Lakers.

According to Jovan Buha from the Athletic, there are ways that the Lakers can create an environment where Westbrook can thrive.

"Last season’s issues underscored that Westbrook must be surrounded entirely with long-range shooting threats – with the exception of Davis. Deploying Westbrook in lineups with one or two non-shooters is a death knell to any offense, especially as Westbrook’s top-notch athleticism and finishing ability continues to wane with age."

After his first season with the Lakers, it was clear that Westbrook was not adjusting well to the way Frank Vogel was creating the lineup. Not only that, but Vogel had to change the lineup frequently due to players being out from injuries or testing positive for COVID-19.

Buha continued and talked about what else caused Westbrook to fall during the 2021-22 season.

"Westbrook with a traditional center was the worst combination for the Lakers by a considerable margin. The Lakers were 9.2 points per 100 possessions better than that when Westbrook played without a traditional center – and barely a net-negative overall (-0.2 points per 100 possessions). Westbrook needs space around him to be his best self. That requires five-man units with a ton of shooting."

Now that the Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as their new head coach, there is a possibility Ham can bring out the better from Westbrook.