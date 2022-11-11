Skip to main content

Lakers: Hypothetical Anthony Davis Trade Made By Stephen A. Smith Sets Twitter Ablaze

Would either side of this trade deal even be willing to accept such a deal?
There has been some buzz surrounding Lakers big man Anthony Davis with the team needing to make some moves early into the season. Among the trades that have circulated were brought upon by ESPN's very own Stephen A. Smith, and well, let's just say fans had some choice opinions on the trade.

At this point anything to help the Lakers will be taken but in this scenario we see the Lakers making a trade with the Warriors. No, the offer isn't for Stephen Curry, but instead the trade targets Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Thompson has not had the greatest year, but to think the Warriors would depart with one of the greatest shooters of all time and their facilitator seems highly unlikely. Also from the Lakers standpoint they need help shooting, but with Thompson being a shell of his former self and the team already fine with facilitators Green would also bring them backwards. 

It's a mess all around and this allowed Twitter sports fans to give their thoughts on the trade idea. 

Fans were left confused and wondering where did Stephen A. come up with such ideas. Fans of both teams were also content knowing neither team would execute such a trade. 

It seems obvious this scenario would never happen, but it gives the basketball world something to think heavily about. Davis being in the trade market is surely going to attract a lot of attention, but it's up to the rest of the league to decide how valuable Davis truly is right now. 

