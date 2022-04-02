Skip to main content
Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Will Play Tonight in New Orleans

Anthony Davis will make his return against his former team tonight.

After much ado, Lakers forward Anthony Davis will make his return tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be Davis' first game since suffering a mid-foot sprain on February 16th against the Utah Jazz. 

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell was one of the first to report on Davis being activated for Friday's pivotal game against the Pelicans. 

As Trudell mentions, LeBron James will test out his ankle prior to tip-off and see if he fit to play.

Prior to the game, the Lakers are the eleventh-seed in the West and two games behind the Pelicans for the number nine spot. 

A win tonight against New Orleans will go a long way in perpetuating the Lakers dream of making the play-in tournment.  

