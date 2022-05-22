Lakers: Insiders Provide Scouting Reports on LA's Head Coaching Finalists

On Friday, reports surfaced that the Lakers have selected the three head coaching candidates that have advanced to the final round of interviews. Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, and Kenny Atkinson will meet with the Lakers front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka, in Los Angeles.

The Lakers roster, headlined by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, presents plenty of upside, but also, plenty of complexity.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote an article chock full of insights and thoughts about each of the three candidates.