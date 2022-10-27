Skip to main content

Lakers: Is Pelicans-Era Anthony Davis Ever Coming Back?

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is looking more like a shell of his former self
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When the Lakers traded away Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, multiple unprotected first round picks and pick swaps for their star big man Anthony Davis, it seemed like a risk worth taking. During his time with the Pelicans, Davis was seen as a perennial player averaging 23.7 points per game, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

In just his first season with the Lakers, Davis looked poised to be one of the best Lakers big men of all time eclipsing 26.1 points 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Among all this, Davis got rewarded with his first NBA championship.

An award much deserved for the big man who seemingly had no championship in sight with the Pelicans, but since the championship season all of his numbers have dropped. Specifically, his shooting numbers. 

Davis has shot just over 30% from the 3-point line in his career but over the past two seasons has seen his numbers dip to about 18%. The need to win a championship plus nagging injuries have seemingly started slowing down his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Will Davis ever go back to his original form as he was when playing with the Pelicans? 

The wear and tear of the NBA does wonders to the top talent of the NBA, but even after being in the league for 11 seasons, Davis is just 29 years old. Davis hasn't played in at-least 70 games since the 2018 season and his athletic ability is only getting worse. 

The hope is for him to find his rhythm with a new head coach to change the culture, but Davis' best might've been behind him now. Davis needs to be the focal point for the Lakers. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

anthony davis warmups 10-9-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Labored Through Back Pain For 37 Minutes In An October Loss For Some Reason

By Alex Kirschenbaum
jeanie buss office 2019
News

Lakers News: Why It's Okay To Question The Jeanie Buss Era

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley damian jones 10-26-22
News

Lakers News: Famous Lakers Fan Begs Rob Pelinka To Fix Team

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook kevin garnett
News

Lakers News: Kevin Garnett Is Rooting For Russell Westbrook

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis nikola jokic
News

Lakers News: Nikola Jokic And Co. Overpower L.A. 110-99

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19232589_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: League Expert Breaks Down Top Russell Westbrook Moves

By Ryan Menzie
nikola jokic lebron james
News

Lakers News: Odds And Lines As L.A. Tries To Nab First Win Of Season In Denver

By Alex Kirschenbaum
kobe bryant caron butler 2014
News

Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Continues To Impact The NBA By Paving The Way For Former Teammate

By Ryan Menzie