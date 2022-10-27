Lakers: Is Pelicans-Era Anthony Davis Ever Coming Back?

When the Lakers traded away Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, multiple unprotected first round picks and pick swaps for their star big man Anthony Davis, it seemed like a risk worth taking. During his time with the Pelicans, Davis was seen as a perennial player averaging 23.7 points per game, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

In just his first season with the Lakers, Davis looked poised to be one of the best Lakers big men of all time eclipsing 26.1 points 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. Among all this, Davis got rewarded with his first NBA championship.

An award much deserved for the big man who seemingly had no championship in sight with the Pelicans, but since the championship season all of his numbers have dropped. Specifically, his shooting numbers.

Davis has shot just over 30% from the 3-point line in his career but over the past two seasons has seen his numbers dip to about 18%. The need to win a championship plus nagging injuries have seemingly started slowing down his career.

Will Davis ever go back to his original form as he was when playing with the Pelicans?

The wear and tear of the NBA does wonders to the top talent of the NBA, but even after being in the league for 11 seasons, Davis is just 29 years old. Davis hasn't played in at-least 70 games since the 2018 season and his athletic ability is only getting worse.

The hope is for him to find his rhythm with a new head coach to change the culture, but Davis' best might've been behind him now. Davis needs to be the focal point for the Lakers.