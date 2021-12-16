Lakers: Isaiah Thomas To Sign With LA

With all the COVID-19 positives around the league, the Lakers mini outbreak was inevitable. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak sidelining yet another few players, the Lakers made a move.

With all the injuries, this is a good move for the Lakers. There are restrictions about just signing a player in terms of roster moves, but COVID-19 creates an exception.

IT Phones Home West

There appears to be a lot of basketball left in Thomas' tank. His days of scoring 28 ppg as he did for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17 are long past, but he can still score in bunches and make defenses have to focus on him. In 2019-20 he shot 40% from outside the arc in 40 games.

LeBron Time

Many NBA fans remember that Thomas and Lakers superstar LeBron James did not have the best relationship and time together when they both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18. For a time afterward, there was no love lost between the two players, Thomas saying it felt like James "talked down to him." Since then, the hatchet has been buried. I suspect for a chance to play in the show again, Thomas will do his best to mesh with the Laker veterans. Inevitably, the jokes about the Lakers collective age will spark the internet into a frenzy with this most recent signing. Still, the Lakers need some ball-handling depth and some additional fire. Thomas brings those things as well as the ability to score in bunches.

Some Laker fans will find this signing bewildering. At this point in the season, what left to the Lakers have to lose?