Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Isaiah Thomas To Sign With LA

    IT is back in the NBA for now.
    Author:

    With all the COVID-19 positives around the league, the Lakers mini outbreak was inevitable. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak sidelining yet another few players, the Lakers made a move.

    With all the injuries, this is a good move for the Lakers. There are restrictions about just signing a player in terms of roster moves, but COVID-19 creates an exception.

    IT Phones Home West

    There appears to be a lot of basketball left in Thomas' tank. His days of scoring 28 ppg as he did for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17 are long past, but he can still score in bunches and make defenses have to focus on him. In 2019-20 he shot 40% from outside the arc in 40 games. 

    Read More

    LeBron Time

    Many NBA fans remember that Thomas and Lakers superstar LeBron James did not have the best relationship and time together when they both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18. For a time afterward, there was no love lost between the two players, Thomas saying it felt like James "talked down to him." Since then, the hatchet has been buried. I suspect for a chance to play in the show again, Thomas will do his best to mesh with the Laker veterans. Inevitably, the jokes about the Lakers collective age will spark the internet into a frenzy with this most recent signing. Still, the Lakers need some ball-handling depth and some additional fire. Thomas brings those things as well as the ability to score in bunches.

    Some Laker fans will find this signing bewildering. At this point in the season, what left to the Lakers have to lose?

    USATSI_12299567
    News

    Lakers: Isaiah Thomas To Sign With LA

    49 seconds ago
    talen horton tucker 11-30
    News

    Lakers: Is LeBron James Only Hyping Talen Horton-Tucker To Boost His Trade Value?

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_14774044
    News

    Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Wears Wig To Cover His Head For Hilarious Reason

    1 hour ago
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Has Better Second Half Vs Mavericks

    3 hours ago
    austin reaves 11-4-21
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves' Game-Winning Shot Receives Big Praise From Pau Gasol

    2 hours ago
    austin
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves on His Game-Winning 3-Pointer in Overtime

    16 hours ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers Play-By-Play Man Bill Macdonald Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Not Call Tonight's Game

    20 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: Unpacking A LeBron James Block Party

    22 hours ago