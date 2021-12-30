Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Ja Morant Takes a Shot at Laker Fans Following Their Win
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Ja Morant Takes a Shot at Laker Fans Following Their Win

    Ja didn't hold back about Lakers fans.
    Author:

    Ja didn't hold back about Lakers fans.

    The Lakers once again watched a lead melt away to an opposing team late in a game. Much like they have all season, Los Angeles gave up the lead to Memphis and never came back from it. Despite another strong performance from LeBron James, they dropped their 19th game of the season. 

    After their win, Memphis star Ja Morant took a little bit of a shot at Lakers fans. Morant dropped 41 points on Los Angeles and seemed very happy to send Los Angeles fans home sad. 

    I got to send those people wearing purple and yellow home sad. Go back to L.A.

    Read More

    Obviously, there is something special about beating a team like the Lakers, so it's not necessarily personal for Morant. Anytime that you can beat a team with as much star power as Los Angeles, it's going to feel good. 

    The Grizzlies moved to 22-14 and currently hold the number 4 spot in the Western Conference. At 16-19, the Lakers fell all the way back to the number 7 spot in the West by the fortune of playing in a weaker conference. 

    If there is good news for the Lakers, it's that their schedule is about to have some breaks in it in the coming weeks. They take on the Trail Blazers tomorrow before welcoming the Timberwolves into LA on Sunday. Both of those teams sit below Los Angeles in the West and have struggled. 

    After that, 2 of their next 4 games will be played against the struggling Kings as well. 

    lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
    News

    Lakers: Ja Morant Takes a Shot at Laker Fans Following Their Win

    41 seconds ago
    malik monk usa today 2021
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk is Very Frustrated By This Team

    1 hour ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers Top 5 Stories of the 2021 Season So Far

    2 hours ago
    lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
    News

    Lakers Embarrassingly Could Not Get a Final Shot Off in Loss to the Grizzlies

    5 hours ago
    Anthony Davis
    News

    Lakers: Will MCL Injury Prevent Ninth All-Star Appearance For AD?

    6 hours ago
    lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
    News

    Lakers: Ja Morant Spoils Historic Night For LeBron James

    17 hours ago
    john wall usa today
    News

    Lakers: Why A Second Russell Westbrook-For-John Wall Trade Would Be Insane

    22 hours ago
    james ennis usa today 4-16-21
    News

    Lakers: James Ennis Continues To (Figuratively) Taunt LA Fans From Afar

    Dec 29, 2021