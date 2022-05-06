Skip to main content
Lakers: Jalen Rose Compares LA Trading LeBron James to Trading Kobe Bryant

Lakers: Jalen Rose Compares LA Trading LeBron James to Trading Kobe Bryant

Jalen Rose pushes back on the idea of the Lakers trading LeBron James.

Jalen Rose pushes back on the idea of the Lakers trading LeBron James.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith strong suggested that the Lakers should think about trading LeBron James. It's not the first time the idea has been floated, but since it was Stephen A, NBA fans took notice.

One of his co-workers at the worldwide leader in sports, Jalen Rose, emphatically pushed back on the idea on an appearance on Get Up. He even went as far as to say that it was somewhat similar to the Lakers trading Kobe in the post-Shaq era.

"You can't do that if you're the Lakers. Even though the Lakers aren't championship contention worthy, you're still a box office face of the franchise player in LA. You can't be trading LeBron James. That's almost like trading Kobe Bryant in the years that they didn't make the playoffs."

Mike Greenberg mentioned that unlike Kobe, Lebron is a "hired gun" for the Lakers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rose used the comment as a springboard to his next point.

"So you're highlighting the second thing I want to say. If that's the case, so is Anthony Davis and that's the guy you actually need to be trying to trade, not LeBron James. He needs a secondary best player that going to supplement the times that he's going to miss games. At this point in his career, hopefully he [James] plays 60, 65 games."

In addition to disagreeing with trading away a marquee player like LeBron, Rose also highlighted, what in his opinion, is an undesirable after effect of making such a move.

"If you're trading LeBron, that means you're building around Anthony Davis now."

Rose didn't question Davis' talents, but rather, his inability to to stay healthy. 

This should be a transformative offseason for the Lakers, but trading LeBron James definitely shouldn't be on the menu. He might not be in his prime anymore, but chances are, the Lakers are going to need LeBron if they want to compete for a championship next season. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_14078410_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Slams Voters Over Giving Grizzlies Ja Morant Major Award

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_18059920_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Requests Permission to Interview Toronto Raptors Assistant

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_10642093_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Previously Had Approval of LeBron James & Klutch Sports

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_18003988_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Juwan Howard No Longer Expected to Pursue LA Coaching Job

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18042492_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Appears Noticeably Slimmer in Recent Photo

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17395091_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Stephen A Smith 'Strongly' Supports Idea of LA Trading LeBron James

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_6023530_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch 16-Year MLB Veteran Score on Shaq on TNT Inside the NBA

By Staff WriterMay 5, 2022
USATSI_7201405_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Phil Jackson 'Significantly Involved' in LA's Head Coaching Decision

By Eric EulauMay 4, 2022