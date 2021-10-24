Lakers: James Worthy Has Some Thoughts on the Teams’ Struggles

Immediately following Friday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, James Worthy had some honest advice for the Lakers, specifically Anthony Davis.

"After a game like tonight, if I were AD, I would live in that paint. I would start... my first 10 shots would be in the paint... Take my time, make some willing passes. That's where it is. Out there, 12 feet, you're trying to go 1 on 1 after no movement, shooting fadeaway jumpers... To me, I just think he's our 5. He's the guy that needs to go down in there, get damn nasty, and do it every night. Until the team just can't take it anymore... when you see the way you're being punked in the paint, someone's gotta take care of it, and he's the guy to do it."

The Lakers were outscored 52 to 26 points in the paint. Playing the two big lineup does not seem to work too well for the Lakers so far this season. The NBA is still a small ball league and having one big out on the perimeter guarding threes is not the best way to play top notch defense, especially with what coach Vogel has made a name for himself as defense minded.

Like many Laker fans, Worthy is tired of the Lakers refusing to go with Davis more in the paint and playing the five. The numbers and the eye test back up what we already know. The Lakers are at their most optimal lineup when Davis stays down around the hoop playing center.

It is widely known that Davis refusal to play the center position over the years is due to not wanting to take the beating down on the block. He did seem to have worked on his conditioning and durability over the summer, but fans still hold their breathe every time he falls to the floor.

There was major talk during the offseason that the Lakers planned to showcase Davis more at the five and even start games with him there. So far, we have not seen this come to any fruition, and with every loss, there will be more pressure for Frank Vogel to make that move.