    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: James Worthy Has Some Thoughts on the Teams’ Struggles

    Lakers: James Worthy Has Some Thoughts on the Teams’ Struggles

    James Worthy wasn't holding back when he criticized their play.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Immediately following Friday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, James Worthy had some honest advice for the Lakers, specifically Anthony Davis.

    "After a game like tonight, if I were AD, I would live in that paint. I would start... my first 10 shots would be in the paint... Take my time, make some willing passes. That's where it is.

    Out there, 12 feet, you're trying to go 1 on 1 after no movement, shooting fadeaway jumpers... To me, I just think he's our 5.

    He's the guy that needs to go down in there, get damn nasty, and do it every night. Until the team just can't take it anymore... when you see the way you're being punked in the paint, someone's gotta take care of it, and he's the guy to do it."

    The Lakers were outscored 52 to 26 points in the paint. Playing the two big lineup does not seem to work too well for the Lakers so far this season. The NBA is still a small ball league and having one big out on the perimeter guarding threes is not the best way to play top notch defense, especially with what coach Vogel has made a name for himself as defense minded.

    Like many Laker fans, Worthy is tired of the Lakers refusing to go with Davis more in the paint and playing the five. The numbers and the eye test back up what we already know. The Lakers are at their most optimal lineup when Davis stays down around the hoop playing center.

    It is widely known that Davis refusal to play the center position over the years is due to not wanting to take the beating down on the block. He did seem to have worked on his conditioning and durability over the summer, but fans still hold their breathe every time he falls to the floor.

    There was major talk during the offseason that the Lakers planned to showcase Davis more at the five and even start games with him there. So far, we have not seen this come to any fruition, and with every loss, there will be more pressure for Frank Vogel to make that move. 

    Anthony Davis
    News

    Lakers: James Worthy Has Some Thoughts on the Teams’ Struggles

    1 minute ago
    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Shares Thoughts on Dwayne Wade’s Son Joining G-League

    2 hours ago
    vanessa-bryant
    News

    Lakers: More Details from Vanessa Bryant’s Deposition of Civil Case Against LA County

    4 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers News: Fan Booted After Rondo Altercation

    17 hours ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Won a Title, But Could He Be on the Hot Seat Soon?

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16988601
    News

    Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Reflects On LA's Second Loss Of The Season

    18 hours ago
    lebron-ad-westbrook
    News

    Lakers: Time To Make Lineup Changes

    16 hours ago
    ad-freethrows
    News

    Lakers: Can Anthony Davis Fix the Yips on His Free Throw Shooting?

    19 hours ago