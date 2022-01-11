Skip to main content
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises to Be in Attendance When LeBron James Breaks His Scoring Record

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises to Be in Attendance When LeBron James Breaks His Scoring Record

Despite the differences between the two, Kareem will be there.

Despite the differences between the two, Kareem will be there.

LeBron James is just under 2,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And if everything continues with him healthy, he will pass that mark by next season with ease. The Lakers star will pass another LA legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he reaches 38,388 points. 

And despite their differences, Kareem wants to be there when the Lakers star breaks his record. He responded to a tweet from Magic Johnson this week and vowed to be there if and when he surpassed his record. 

If he can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record.

Read More

There were some questions lingering about how that event might go down. The two Lakers legends haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye as of late, particularly in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kareem has blasted LeBron several times about how he has handled the pandemic, most recently about a meme that James shared on his Instagram.

But it sounds like regardless of their differences, Abdul-Jabbar will be there to congratulate LeBron when he passes him. And judging off of his current soring streak, it could be much sooner than anticipated. Doing it within the next 80 games is not entirely out of the question if he is able to stay healthy. 

What a career it has been for the Cavaliers/Heat/Lakers star. 

kareem abdul jabbar usa today
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Promises to Be in Attendance When LeBron James Breaks His Scoring Record

36 seconds ago
lebronruss
News

Lakers: Former NBA Head Coach Predicts First Round Playoff Exit for LA

1 hour ago
lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
News

Lakers: Is LeBron James the Best Center in the League Right Now?

3 hours ago
USATSI_17328248
News

Lakers LeBron James Backs Russell Westbrook Amid Another Below Average Performance

18 hours ago
USATSI_17033172
News

Lakers Austin Reaves Reflects on L.A.’s Third Straight Loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

20 hours ago
USATSI_17426905
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Spotted Shooting Before LA-Memphis Game on Sunday

22 hours ago
myles-turner
News

Lakers Reportedly One of the Teams in On Pacers Center Myles Turner

23 hours ago
USATSI_16910531
News

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Takes a Dig at Russell Westbrook

Jan 10, 2022