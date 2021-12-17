Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Potentially Out 10 Days

The Lakers continue to have issues with players testing positive for COVID-19. Much like the rest of the NBA, Los Angeles has had multiple players and staff members test positive just over the last few days, and it's becoming a big problem.

Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Malik Monk were all listed as out this week alone. But the good news is that Monk was able to apparently return two consecutive negative tests as he is available tonight in Minnesota.

Today, the Lakers also lost Kendrick Nunn to health and safety protocols. And while he was not one of the guys that would have been available, it is an indication that they could potentially be seeing more positive tests in the coming days.

The Lakers signed Nunn this past offseason and he has yet to play a game with them. Nunn has a bone bruise in his knee that is likely to keep him out through December. Frank Vogel had said earlier that they did not expect him back into the rotation until at least January.

But the main concern for the Lakers right now is maintaining roster health. As the NBA struggles to keep players safe and protected, Los Angeles will need to find guys to put out onto the court on a daily basis.

They are reportedly signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, though that depends on the hardship exception from the league. Their high number of positive tests makes that far more likely to happen.