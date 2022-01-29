Lakers: Kobe and Gigi Bryant Statue Will Not Remain at the Crash Site

It was a difficult week for Lakers fans. With the 2-year anniversary of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant along with 7 other victims on Wednesday, the city was full of emotions.

Lakers fans did everything they could to honor the life and legacy of Kobe. Bryant jerseys were all over the city and murals were packed with people wanting to pay respects. Staples Center(it will always be Staples Center) had people showing up all day, with many wanting to bring flowers or some sort of memorabilia.

But there was also a bit of a controversial decision made in the midst of that. Sculptor Dan Medina placed a large status of Kobe and Gigi at the crash site this week in Calabasas. That drew mixed emotions from Lakers fans, some of who did not see a reason to place the statue at such a tragic location.

But the statue will be temporary, as the City of Calabasas confirmed with TMZ Sports that there is no plan to make it permanent. A spokesperson for the Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority confirmed that there is no plan in place to keep it there.

Media later said that he would be more than happy to donate a life-sized version of the mini monument to the city for free as his way of honoring the Lakers legend. As of right now, there is no plan in place for that.