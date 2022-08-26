Skip to main content
Lakers: Kobe Bryant Murals Around The Globe

Taking a look at some of the 600+ Mamba tributes worldwide.

As any Los Angeles-based Laker head as no doubt noticed, in the wake of L.A. legend Kobe Bryant's untimely passing, oodles of tribute murals began popping up on buildings all over our fair city. It turns out that, though L.A. may be the hub for these displays, it is by no means their only locale.

L.A. In A Minute personality Evan Lovett commemorated what would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday earlier this week by taking stock of the litany of mural paintings that have popped up around the world to celebrate the late great 2008 MVP.

In the video above, Lovett reveals that there are over 600 tributary murals in more than 45 countries across the globe. About half of the murals are located in L.A., Bryant's NBA home. Lovett's source in locating each mural is the appropriately-named KobeMural.com website.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, passed away in a Calabasas helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Gianna is frequently painted into the commemorative mural portraits as well.

Lovett opts to take a look at 24 particular tributes in honor of the Black Mamba's second jersey number with the Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond Bryant's L.A. mural installations, Lovett highlights pieces in Uganda, Iran, Russia, Ghana, South Korea, Morocco, Italy and more.

The 6'6" Hall of Fame shooting guard played each of his 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers. He was named to 18 All-Star teams, 15 All-NBA Teams (including 11 All-NBA First Teams), and 12 All-Defensive Teams. Bryant won five titles with the Lakers, and was named Finals MVP twice.

For more cool L.A. In A Minute features covering the sights and sounds of Los Angeles, check out Lovett's Instagram page.

