    • November 30, 2021
    Lakers: Kobe Bryant Once Said Anthony Davis Could Be the GOAT

    Lakers legend the Black Mamba knew Davis' potential
    The Lakers are still mired in an identity crisis and a .500 record. The flashes of potential have been there and from all their superstars, but they're still looking for consistency. Most experts agree the Lakers' charge to another playoff run is in the hands of their big man, Anthony Davis.

    Kobe Bryant had the pleasure of playing with Davis (okay the other way around) on team USA basketball before Bryant's career was over. Bryant had some big things to say about Davis in 2014 when Davis had played a few seasons in the NBA and was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

    "He's an athletic Pau Gasol. That's the best way I can put it. He can be one of the greatest power forwards who has ever played"

    Bryant and Pau Gasol had a friendship and bond that few players have, so for Bryant to compare them two, even suggesting Davis was more skilled, is a huge compliment. Davis was averaging 24/10 with a league-leading 2.9 blocks at the beginning of the 2014-15 season, so he was putting up monster numbers. This brings up an interesting point, however.

    To start the 2021-22 season, Davis' numbers are right around the same. Only his blocks per game have gone slightly down. His scoring, overall shooting, and rebounds are still occurring at a high level. The Lakers might be struggling as a team to find cohesion and identity, but Davis is still putting up elite numbers. Laker fans should take that into account before lobbing criticism at Davis. 

