Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Seems to Take a Jab at Los Angeles

The Lakers had every reason to believe that they had found something in Kyle Kuzma. Drafted in the 1st round by the Brooklyn Nets, he immediately came to Los Angeles in a trade that also brought over Brook Lopez.

That deal sent D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov out of Los Angeles. But Kuzma showed immediately that he could make an impact on a relatively rebuilding team, putting up 16.1 points per game and outshining Lonzo Ball.

But that great start would rapidly come down to earth as the Lakers grew. Kuzma eventually played himself out of the rotations, getting just 41 starts in his final two seasons in Los Angeles. That resulted in him getting dealt to Washington in the trade that brought Russell Westbrook out West.

And to his credit, Kuzma has responded well to the move. He's playing very well in Washington and has embraced his role as a full-time starter. But that hasn't stopped him from taking subtle shots at the Lakers.

Kuz had this to say recently about his transition to the Wizards.

“It’s been a great change of pace for me, a change of scenery. I did as much as I (could) to maximize (myself) when I was with my former team, with changing my role every single year for the betterment of the team and trying to fit in with great players. But here, it’s been a lot different, because I don’t necessarily have to do that. ... It’s just great to be in a situation where I can just be myself and do what I do, and not dummy myself down.”

It's no secret that Kuz wasn't happy with his role changing with the Lakers. But now he has a new shot to be something more, and he seems to be taking full advantage of it. He will return to Staples Center (Crypto.com Arena) on Friday night with Washington.