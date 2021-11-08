Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Lakers: Kyle Kuzma With Subtle Shade At His Former LA Team

    Kuz' has jokes
    Author:

    With the Lakers 5-5 record and the Wizards a surprising 7-3, the memes and jokes have been popping off. The Lakers are a .500 team right now, but you'd think with the panic buttons being pushed, they were still winless.

    Former Laker teammates have decided to get in on the shade. The Wizards tweeted out a salty piece of information that ended with the jab that "unfortunately none of the players are averaging triple-doubles" which is an obvious shot at Russell Westbrook.

    Former Laker and under-achiever Kyle Kuzma thought this was funny and worth the retweet.

    Big Talk

    One can't entirely blame Kuzma. It's easy to be bitter because you were traded. It's also easy because he's an NBA Champion. During the Lakers championship season, Kuzma's VORP (value over replacement player) was a net negative. His PER (player efficiency rating is a rating of a player's per-minute productivity) was the lowest of his career and below NBA average. Statistically, he was part of the Lakers NBA championship the way a spare tire is a part of a sports car. It would behoove Kuzma to have a bigger mouth when his individual career accomplishments can even be compared to Russell Westbrook.

    Read More

    That said, this is a zinger. The Wizards are playing wonderfully, whereas the Lakers' injuries and brand-new roster adjustments have LA in complete disarray. It's still early on in the season, so hopefully, Kuzma doesn't regret this attitude down the line. Lakers take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM PST on Monday night at Staples Center.

    kuz
