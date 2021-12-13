Lakers: LA Has Been Dominating The Third Quarter

The Lakers outscored the Magic 36-10 in the third quarter in their win on Sunday night. The Lakers held the Magic to 2-23 (9%) from the field in the third quarter, as well. This was a welcome sight from the Lakers as it showed the Lakers have life, and it solved a big problem the Lakers were having.

It's not repetitive when the problem is so prevalent. A lot of the early-season losses were the result of getting obliterated in the third quarter for the Lakers. Whether it was a lack of preparation, the older roster, or just poor adjustments, this problem was massive. Addressing this problem has given the Lakers a big boost. How bad was the problem? A month ago against the Timberwolves the Lakers got trounced 40-12 at home in the third quarter.

Through the first 15 games of the season, the Lakers had a league-worst -89 in the 3rd quarter. In their last 12 games, they are +78. Plus 78 is a preposterous number. The question is: what changed?

Thie obvious change is LeBron James. James did not play in the game against the Timberwolves a month ago, but he did last night. James was masterful against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Coach Frank Vogel deserves some credit for evolving the lineups as well. Mostly, the Lakers as a team deserve some credit for coming out of halftime with urgency.