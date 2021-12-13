Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LA Has Been Dominating The Third Quarter

    The Lakers have made a huge 180 on this particular problem.
    Author:

    The Lakers outscored the Magic 36-10 in the third quarter in their win on Sunday night. The Lakers held the Magic to 2-23 (9%) from the field in the third quarter, as well. This was a welcome sight from the Lakers as it showed the Lakers have life, and it solved a big problem the Lakers were having. 

    Here at SI, we discussed the Lakers' third-quarter issues here.

    We also discussed the Lakers' third-quarter issues here.

    Read More

    Also...here.

    The first time we discussed it was here, actually.

    It's not repetitive when the problem is so prevalent. A lot of the early-season losses were the result of getting obliterated in the third quarter for the Lakers. Whether it was a lack of preparation, the older roster, or just poor adjustments, this problem was massive. Addressing this problem has given the Lakers a big boost. How bad was the problem? A month ago against the Timberwolves the Lakers got trounced 40-12 at home in the third quarter. 

    Through the first 15 games of the season, the Lakers had a league-worst -89 in the 3rd quarter. In their last 12 games, they are +78. Plus 78 is a preposterous number. The question is: what changed?

    Thie obvious change is LeBron James. James did not play in the game against the Timberwolves a month ago, but he did last night. James was masterful against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Coach Frank Vogel deserves some credit for evolving the lineups as well. Mostly, the Lakers as a team deserve some credit for coming out of halftime with urgency.

    lakers-jersey
    News

    Lakers: LA Has Been Dominating The Third Quarter

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16195155
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Named Player of the Week

    1 hour ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James' Impressive Performance Came From Familial Places

    5 hours ago
    ben simmons los angeles lakers usa today 1-27-21
    News

    Lakers Apparently Considering Ben Simmons Deal

    5 hours ago
    lebron-james1
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Is Losing Ground to Father Time Says Scout

    6 hours ago
    lebron james 12-12-21 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Was This Magic Win A Turning Point?

    17 hours ago
    austin reaves 12-10-21 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Is Austin Reaves The New Alex Caruso?

    20 hours ago
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Not Play Against Orlando

    21 hours ago