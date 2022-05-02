Lakers: LA Insider Explains Why Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade is Team's Best Option

After playing in almost every single game throughout the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, fans should have a good idea of how Russell Westbrook will continue to perform in LA. They may not like it, but Westbrook had a solid season. Through 78 games played Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. However, looking at individual games, there was a reason for fans to be concerned.

With that said, should the Lakers find a way to take Westbrook off the roster?

According to the Athletic's Jovan Buha, there is a trade that could be beneficial.

"My favorite Westbrook trade package among the rumored options is the Indiana proposal of Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield for Westbrook (and Kendrick Nunn and/or Talen Horton-Tucker)," said Buha.

Last year, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points per game, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds, while Hield averaged 18.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. These two would be a good addition to the Lakers roster.

Although, in comparison, Talen Horton-Tucker averaged 10 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. Kendrick Nunn on the other hand did not get a chance to play at all during the 2021-22 season because he was dealing with a knee injury.

The goal was to have Nunn back before the season ended, but once the Lakers were clearly out of the Play-In Tournament, there was no point to bring him back. Before his injury in the 2020-21 season, Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds with the Miami Heat.

Jovan Buha could be right here. Although the Lakers would be without NBA star Russell Westbrook, they would have two additions that would be producing more out on the court.

Bringing on these Indiana players could bring some life back to the Lakers roster.