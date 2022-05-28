Lakers: LA Insider Thinks Hiring Darvin Ham is Hiring Luke Walton All Over Again

Darvin Ham is now the Los Angeles Laker's newest head coach. After Frank Vogel was fired, the Lakers appear to have taken a new approach with a first-time head coach, but is it actually new? According to Bill Plaschke from the Los Angeles Times, choosing Darvin Ham is similar to a past head coach for LA.

"Darvin Ham? He’s the only one of the three candidates who played in the league, and he’s been a respected assistant with the Lakers, Hawks and Bucks, but he’s never been an NBA head coach. If you’re going to hire him, well … the last time they hired someone with no NBA head coaching experience, his name was Luke Walton, and how did that work out?"

Ham clearly has experience with being a former NBA player and being a part of the Milwaukee Bucks when the team went on to become win the 2021 NBA Championship.

However, there are many concerns about if this is a good idea.

When the next season comes around, all eyes will be on Ham as he makes his debut with the Lakers. Ham has worked with multiple teams and learned from them. It may not have worked out well with Luke Walton, but Darvin Ham has a lot of talented players who could improve if a good coach comes around.

The Lakers had too many lineup changes this last season and were never able to be consistent. Now with a new head coach and healthy players, there can be some real change in LA.