Lakers: LA Team Official Says Argument Between LeBron James and Phil Handy Is Overblown

After the first half buzzer sounded on Sunday night's game at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers superstar LeBron James could be seen having what was described as a 'heated discussion' with Lakers coach Phil Handy.

The exchange was captured on the broadcast, and social media erupted. LeBron James' relationship with coaches has been called into question throughout his career, often unfairly perhaps. Handy's relationship with James goes well back into James' days in Cleveland.

No Big Thing

James' aforementioned reputation of being passionate (to put it kindly) with coaches makes this a sensitive moment, especially since Handy and James go back a long time. A source within the team spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson at Bally Sports. This source told Robinson that the exchange between Handy and James has been overblown.

"People are not understanding the nature of a highly competitive player and a highly competitive coach. If you don’t understand that then shut up.”

This largely tracks. Sports are filled with highly competitive athletes who are tense and passionate. Disagreements are expected during times of intense competitiveness. As for James, is it appropriate for a player to yell at a coach in that manner on the court? Probably not. A player should at minimum wait until they get into the locker room, but there is additional context. James was running off the court and the exchange did take place off the court.

It was still a visible eruption, however. Given the amount of drama surrounding the Lakers during this tumultuous 2021-22 season, it is easy to see why there could be major issues within the chemistry of the team. Thankfully, it doesn't appear to have been a big deal.