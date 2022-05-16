Skip to main content
Lakers Leaning Towards Hiring Rookie Head Coach Says LA Insider

Lakers Leaning Towards Hiring Rookie Head Coach Says LA Insider

The Lakers interview another candidate for the head coaching job.

The Lakers interview another candidate for the head coaching job.

The Lakers are looking for the perfect fit for the next head coach in LA and have interviewed multiple candidates. There have been rumors about who the Lakers appear to have an interest in. However, the Lakers have now requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant head coach Charles Lee. 

Jovan Buha stated in an article for The Athletic that the Lakers could be looking for something new. 

"Aside from Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder or another elite coach becoming available, it looks like the Lakers are strongly considering the upside of a rookie head coach."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although most would appreciate a veteran head coach to take the role for the Lakers, Lee could fit right in. The assistant coach knows how to handle a championship-level team and has been able to work with players with big personalities. Buha continued and mentioned how the Laker's front office is taking precautionary measures with their decision.

"Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that the team was going to take their time with the search and that one of the most important coaching qualities would be gravitas. That suggests a coach with experience, but several of the first-year candidates they’ve been linked to are former players that are known to command respect."

Finding a new head coach will be difficult, considering the Lakers roster needs a lot of help. Whoever takes this role needs to be prepared to put in a lot of work with these athletes to create a real connection. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

malik monk usa today 2021
News

Lakers: Cap Expert Doesn't Expect LA To Re-Sign Malik Monk This Summer

By Brenna White2 hours ago
USATSI_3657828
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson's Former Agent Recounts Tales of Larry Bird Trash Talk

By Brenna White2 hours ago
USATSI_17978459
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Among Candidates Vying for Charlotte Hornets Job

By Brenna White6 hours ago
USATSI_17955944
News

Lakers: Quin Snyder's Future with Utah Jazz Still Up in the Air Says NBA Insider

By Brenna White11 hours ago
USATSI_18015215
News

Lakers: Phil Jackson Pushing for Russell Westbrook to Stay in LA Says Insider

By Brenna WhiteMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17936173
News

Lakers: LeBron and Klutch Sports Do Not Have 'Final Say' On LA Roster Decisions

By Brenna WhiteMay 14, 2022
USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jeanie Buss Rebuffs Idea of Her Selling the Team One Day

By Brenna WhiteMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18192628
News

Lakers: Doc Rivers Is LA's Top Choice for Head Coach, But Is He Even Available?

By Brenna WhiteMay 14, 2022