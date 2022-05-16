Lakers Leaning Towards Hiring Rookie Head Coach Says LA Insider

The Lakers are looking for the perfect fit for the next head coach in LA and have interviewed multiple candidates. There have been rumors about who the Lakers appear to have an interest in. However, the Lakers have now requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant head coach Charles Lee.

Jovan Buha stated in an article for The Athletic that the Lakers could be looking for something new.

"Aside from Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder or another elite coach becoming available, it looks like the Lakers are strongly considering the upside of a rookie head coach."

Although most would appreciate a veteran head coach to take the role for the Lakers, Lee could fit right in. The assistant coach knows how to handle a championship-level team and has been able to work with players with big personalities. Buha continued and mentioned how the Laker's front office is taking precautionary measures with their decision.

"Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that the team was going to take their time with the search and that one of the most important coaching qualities would be gravitas. That suggests a coach with experience, but several of the first-year candidates they’ve been linked to are former players that are known to command respect."

Finding a new head coach will be difficult, considering the Lakers roster needs a lot of help. Whoever takes this role needs to be prepared to put in a lot of work with these athletes to create a real connection.